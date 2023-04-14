Surprisingly, neither dog has received any interest yet from potential adopters.

Two-year-old Collie cross Bob, whose background is unknown after being found as a stray, has been in his temporary abode for six months. Bob is a handsome fella whose life is now well and truly on the up thanks to the love and dedicated care of his foster carers. He arrived in Dogs Trust care in a sorry state, underweight and unsure about the world. He has gained weight and is flourishing in his foster home with his playful and friendly personality shining through.

Dylan Paton, Home from Home Co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Bob is now bounding into life with a very big spring in his step. He is super friendly and enthusiastic, especially when meeting new people. He loves to play, enjoys his walks and loves food time. Bob is very strong on the lead and when walked by busy roads he gets excited about passing cars, so much prefers to be walked in quiet rural areas.”

Although Bob is happy and friendly when meeting other dogs, a home is sought where he is the only dog with adopters who have the time and patience for an energetic and intelligent young dog. He could live in a home with children aged 14 and over and hopes to have company for most of the day especially as he settles into his new home. After a difficult start, this special boy is excited about life and has lots of love to give.

Four-year-old Merle is an incredibly handsome Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador cross who has been in his foster home for three months and has settled in well.

Speaking about Merle, Dylan said: “Merle is a friendly big boy who loves nothing more than a good snuggle on the sofa, which means the sofa needs to be rather large. He is happily sharing his foster home with other dogs and has lived with a cat before so he could live with other pets pending successful meets. Merle enjoys long walks and loves off lead playtime in an enclosed area. He is a sociable lad who relishes company and is sure to bring lots of laughs and companionship to his new owners.

Dylan continued: “One of the many advantages of our dogs being cared for in a foster home is you get to see their true personalities and how they behave in a home environment. Both Bob and Merle have been perfect house guests and quickly settled into the routines within their foster homes.

“Particularly with Bob, we have witnessed great changes in his appearance and temperament since he has been with us, thanks to the compassionate and loving care of his foster carers. We cannot thank our foster carers enough for everything they do for our dogs. Now we need to find permanent homes for Bob and Merle and are keen to hear from anyone who is looking for loving and loyal canine companions. Both boys have so much love to give.”

Click the links to register your interest in adopting Bob or Merle.

For further information about fostering in NI, contact Ballymena’s Home from Home team at [email protected]

Four-year-old Merle is an incredibly handsome Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador cross who has been in his foster home for three months.