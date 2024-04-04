Two significant farm businesses with a combined value of more than £9m have been launched for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Frogmary Green Farm in South Petherton, Somerset, and Ruses Farm near Saffron Walden in Essex, are very different enterprises, however, they both offer “huge scope” for future investment and development.

Carter Jonas expects the holdings to attract a range of buyers, listing scale, geography, diversity and potential as key components.

Frogmary Green Farm has a guide price of £4.85m as a whole, but is also available in two lots. It has been extensively diversified to include a renowned café/restaurant, wedding venue, spa, and bridal suite, alongside the principal farming operation.

Ruses Farm - farmyard. (Pic: Carter Jonas)

Let offices, cold storage and further farm buildings and units offer scope for commercial use, while the sale also includes broiler housing for 110,000 birds, a telephone mast, a let anaerobic digestion plant, classroom building and shepherds hut with adjoining lakes, pasture, and woodland, with potential for further leisure development.

Carter Jonas partner, Jack Mitchell, commented: “This unique property offers many diverse opportunities for investment and development.

“With such a variety of prospects, the total income from the holding falls in the region of £400,000 per annum, with further income from the sale of cold storage space for vegetable storage, renewable heat incentive payments against the biomass boilers, and from the shepherds hut.”

Made up of a detached modern farmhouse and three flats, Frogmary Green Farm also comes with surrounding arable and pastureland which extends to approximately 85 acres.

Frogmary Green Farm. (Pic: Carter Jonas)

The three-bed farmhouse, constructed in 2004, is subject to an agricultural occupancy condition.

The poultry unit is made up of three poultry houses, with two houses with capacity for 30,000 birds, and a third larger house for 50,000.

The White Barn wedding venue was converted in 2022 and is interlinked with the Farm and Field Café, which can be used for overflow function space.

The spa comprises of a reception hall, store, and kitchen, with three treatment rooms. The adjoining bridal suite is made up of a double bedroom with wet room, hairdressing salon, store, and an additional spa treatment room.

Ruses Farm arable land. (Pic: Carter Jonas)

Meanwhile, in Saffron Walden, Ruses Farm and Hempstead Hall Farm is for sale in up to eight lots or as a whole for £4.45m.

It provides a prime rural investment opportunity situated in the rolling Essex countryside made up of a ring-fenced block of Grade 2 arable land and mixed woodland.

An impressive farmhouse and barn conversion opportunities sit in the holding which extends to circa 392 acres.

With six principal field enclosures, Ruses Farm’s block of arable land is currently farmed on a contract basis with a traditional arable cropping rotation. The soils comprise of lime-rich loamy and clayey soils suited to autumn-sown crops.

Frogmary Green Farm. (Pic: Carter Jonas)

Hempstead Wood is a substantial block of woodland comprising primarily of a mix of mature native broadleaf tree species, including oak, hornbeam, ash, and beech.

With sporting rights included in the sale, the property lends itself perfectly suited to game shooting.

Carter Jonas senior surveyor, Jamie Elbourn, explained: “The arable land provides opportunities for game cover to be drilled, whilst the substantial block of woodland includes two pheasant pens and a container for hosting shoot lunches, making this block of woodland tailor-made for sporting or amenity interests.”

Constructed in the 17th Century, Ruses farmhouse is a five-bedroom Grade 2 Listed, timber-framed and rendered house situated in a plot of 1.28 acres. There is an opportunity to purchase additional land to facilitate equestrian use, or to establish a smallholding.

Situated on the eastern edge of Ruses farmyard, Ruses Barn is a grain store which offers plenty of character and is situated within a farmyard which has recently benefitted from three tasteful barn conversions.

Ruses Farm is located eight miles east of Saffron Walden.