Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, David Brown, has welcomed Red Tractor’s announcement that it will not progress with the implementation of any new standards or additional modules until the first NFU independent review, focusing on Red Tractor governance, is completed.

“We welcome this news as it is in line with what our executive committee and wider membership requested,” Mr Brown commented.

“The UFU in principle has long supported the Red Tractor quality assurance scheme as it is vital to allow our farmers to compete in the marketplaces in which they operate.

“However, we were not satisfied with the development and procedure of the Greener Farms Commitment module (GFC) and following the announcement that it would be a bolt-on to Red Tractor’s existing farm assurance schemes, the UFU supported the call for an independent review into the governance and operation of Red Tractor.

UFU president David Brown. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“Last week the UFU executive committee decided that they would only get involved in the Red Tractor Development Advisory Panel for the GFC module if all the devolved farming unions do so and also if the implementation of the GFC is paused. It's critical that we are able to have our say and share our views as part of this review.”

Having last month called for a full review of Red Tractor and its governance, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has also welcomed the news of the assurance scheme’s U turn regarding the launch.

NSA had expressed its deep concern that plans for the detail of the GFC had failed to be discussed with those directly impacted and believed the commitment was taking Red Tractor into the realm of setting environmental policy in isolation rather than getting behind the key environmental and sustainable farming schemes being introduced by DEFRA.NSA was pleased to hear that, following a meeting of Red Tractor’s Main (AFS) Board last week, it was announced that no further progress will now be made on any new Red Tractor standards or additional modules such as the GFS until an independent first review can be completed by the National Farmers Union (NFU).NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, said: “It is a positive step for Red Tractor to accept that all further developments must be put on hold until the independent review is completed. Questions still remain whether Red Tractor appreciates its approach is contributing to hostility and falling membership across livestock sectors.“NSA now looks forward enthusiastically to any contribution it can make to an independent review.”

Mr Stocker continued: “NSA has been consistent in the view that Red Tractor needs to change if we want sheep farmers to join from choice rather than be forced in order to access one particular supply chain. Little consideration has been given to the fact the sheep sector is different to most others – it’s reliance on supermarkets is less with many thousands of small operators who don’t have the same resources and infrastructure as the more industrial sectors.