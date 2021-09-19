UFU attending the 2021 Balmoral Show

UFU president Victor Chestnutt, pictured, said: “We would like to express huge thanks to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for all their efforts in organising the Balmoral Show after last year’s cancellation and the postponement of the event earlier in the year due to COVID-19. It is one of Northern Ireland’s (NI) most anticipated events, both for farming families and the general public. We are looking forward to attending and will have a stand at the show where our office bearer team will be present for the four days.

“Planning for the Balmoral Show has been very difficult this year as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, but we have ensured that the health and safety of our members remained at the forefront. We will be upholding all COVID-19 regulations and will be maintaining social distancing on the stand, we have also made the decision not to provide catering. However, we will be donating the monies that we normally put towards refreshments, to my chosen charity for my presidential term, the recently launched Life Beyond. It will provide bereavement services for those families who have lost a loved one due to a farming accident.”