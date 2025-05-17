UFU calls for urgent reform of NI planning system to support farm development

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has told the Interim Regional Planning Commission (IRPC) that meaningful reform of Northern Ireland’s planning system is urgently needed to support rural development and allow farmers to contribute fully to climate and sustainability targets.

Representing around 12,000 farming families, the UFU has submitted evidence outlining a range of “persistent problems” that are “delaying vital on-farm investment and undermining confidence in the system”.

Speaking after the submission, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “Planning continues to be one of the most frustrating and time-consuming challenges facing farmers. The system is riddled with disproportionate rules, inconsistency between councils and excessive delays, particularly from statutory consultees. If this isn’t addressed urgently, it will hold back the entire agri-food sector.”

One of the UFU’s key concerns is the classification of many agricultural applications as “major” developments under the one-hectare threshold in planning legislation. This rule triggers complex and expensive consultation requirements, even for modest farm infrastructure.

“The one-hectare rule might seem reasonable on paper, but in practice it penalises routine farm work-like building a cattle shed or improving laneways. It was never intended to hit essential food production, yet that’s what’s happening,” said Mr McLenaghan.

The UFU also highlighted a “lack of agricultural understanding among local council planning officers”, significant delays from Shared Environmental Services (SES) and the Natural Environment Division (NED), and a “lack of accountability for consultees who do not respond promptly”.

“Agents and applicants are held to strict deadlines, but consultees can delay for months with no consequences. That imbalance is unfair and adds enormous cost and stress for farm families,” said Mr McLenaghan.

The UFU is urging the IRPC to implement a series of practical reforms that would make a meaningful difference to farmers on the ground.

These include removing the one-hectare threshold for agricultural development and creating a separate, fit-for-purpose planning category for agriculture; introducing a statutory 90-day response time for all statutory consultees; improving consistency in planning procedures across NI’s 11 councils; and developing a formal memorandum of understanding between DAERA, DfI and NIEA to streamline the agricultural planning process. The UFU also believes that better resourcing of planning teams and consultees is essential, as is encouraging direct engagement between statutory consultees and planning agents to reduce friction, resolve issues faster and ease the pressure on council planning staff.

“Planning delays are becoming a barrier to delivering on NI’s climate change targets. Our members want to be part of the solution, but the current planning system is acting as a brake on progress. Average planning times in NI are almost triple those in England. That has to change,” said Mr McLenaghan.

While the UFU has welcomed the £3 million funding for the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) and the potential use of independent examiners to reduce backlogs, it says this is only a first step.

“We need long-term structural reform and adequate resourcing. Farmers can’t keep waiting years for decisions on straightforward, necessary developments. We urge the IRPC to ensure that farming voices are heard and that rural development is no longer treated as an afterthought in the planning process,” said Mr McLenaghan.