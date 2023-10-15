Red Tractor has announced that it is planning to introduce an environment module which will be available to the supply chain from 1 April 2024.

Commenting, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown said: “The UFU has long supported the Red Tractor Assurance Scheme as it is vital to allow our members to compete in the marketplaces in which they operate.

“Nonetheless, for the past 18 months, we have been robustly challenging the governance behind the development of this environment module.

“The UFU has not been involved with the development of this bolt-on module despite UFU representatives sitting on the advisory and sector boards.

UFU president David Brown. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“This proposed module has been developed and given the green light without UFU scrutiny which is not acceptable.”

Mr Brown continued:“From a farmer's viewpoint, we are keen to move towards a more sustainable approach.

“The environment module is being publicised as a voluntary measure, but usually these ‘voluntary measures’ inevitably become an industry standard.

“It is only a matter of time until everyone will be required to adhere to it which would not be good for our members.

“Most of the measures within the bolt-on are already covered within Northern Ireland or will be conditional under new government farm support policies/schemes going forward.