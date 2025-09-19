Claire Hanna SDLP MP pictured with UFU president William Irvine.placeholder image
UFU continues lobbying in London

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2025, 00:00 BST
​Last week, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president William Irvine and UFU parliamentary officer Alxander Kinner travelled to London as part of Back British Farming Day (10 September), to emphasise the priorities of Northern Ireland’s farming community.

UFU representatives met the new DEFRA Secretary of State, the Northern Ireland Secretary, MPs from the UUP, DUP, SDLP and Sinn Féin, the EFRA Committee Chair and members of the House of Lords.

The main focus was the family farm inheritance tax (IHT). Working together with the UK farming unions, the UFU urged the government to reconsider current proposals and explore alternative approaches that safeguard family farms for future generations, including highlighting the recent CenTax report. Discussion also focused on the severe mental impact government decisions have had on farmers and growers in Northern Ireland.

The UFU raised practical concerns about the Windsor Framework, particularly regarding access to veterinary medicines and the movement of used agricultural machinery from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. The UFU continued lobbying local parties on the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and to ensure recognition of the ongoing work farmers are doing to improve water quality.

It was a constructive and timely visit that ensured Northern Ireland’s voice was heard and reinforced the message that government must listen to farmers and deliver workable, long-term solutions that primarily ensure that farms can be passed down through the generations and that food security across these islands is not undermined.

As we approach the Autumn budget, the UFU will continue to lobby in Westminster and ensure no stone is left unturned until a fairer outcome is achieved regarding inheritance tax changes.

UFU parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, SoS Hilary Benn and UFU president William Irvine.

UFU parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, SoS Hilary Benn and UFU president William Irvine. Photo: freelance

Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin MP and UFU president William Irvine discussing issues facing NI farmers and growers.

Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin MP and UFU president William Irvine discussing issues facing NI farmers and growers. Photo: freelance

UK Farming Union representatives pictured during Back British Farming Day.

UK Farming Union representatives pictured during Back British Farming Day. Photo: Miranda Parry

UFU representatives pictured with Robbie Butler MLA, Robin Swann MP, Lord Elliot and Lord Empey.

UFU representatives pictured with Robbie Butler MLA, Robin Swann MP, Lord Elliot and Lord Empey. Photo: Miranda Parry

