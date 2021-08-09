UFU encourages pig producers to apply for COVID-19 support
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is encouraging its pig producers who sold sows during the pandemic to submit their application online for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Support Scheme as soon as possible.
A support package worth £1.7million has been allocated to the Northern Ireland pig sector and it opened last week following an announcement by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
UFU pork and bacon chairman Glenn Cuddy said: “The news of further COVID-19 support for our pig producers affected by the pandemic was well received and to ensure that those who need it benefit, I’m urging pig producers who sold sows during the pandemic to apply online or contact DAERA if they think they are eligible to apply. It’s so important that they make the application a priority as it is a very short window with the deadline being next week at midnight on 12 August.
“There have been a few issues in relation to ‘the total number of sows’ displayed on some farmers’ application. If a member is affected by the total number of sows on the form being too low, they are advised to contact DAERA on 0300 200 7848 to highlight the issue, accept the ‘Cull Sow’ line with the numbers shown and submit the application to allow initial payment. If the number appears to high, members are asked to reject the ‘Cull Sow’ line on the application, continue to complete and submit the form, and then contact DAERA on 0300 200 7848 to highlight the issue.”