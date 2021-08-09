UFU encourages pig producers to apply for COVID-19 support

A support package worth £1.7million has been allocated to the Northern Ireland pig sector and it opened last week following an announcement by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

UFU pork and bacon chairman Glenn Cuddy said: “The news of further COVID-19 support for our pig producers affected by the pandemic was well received and to ensure that those who need it benefit, I’m urging pig producers who sold sows during the pandemic to apply online or contact DAERA if they think they are eligible to apply. It’s so important that they make the application a priority as it is a very short window with the deadline being next week at midnight on 12 August.