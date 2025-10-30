UFU executive vote confirms no confidence in DAERA

A vote of no confidence in the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has been unanimously passed by the Ulster Farmers’ Union at its Executive committee meeting last night (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “The vote of no confidence was first suggested in early summer, following the release of the flawed Nutrients Action Programme consultation. We gave DAERA time to see if things would improve, but after mounting frustration over the last few months on a host of other issues, this vote of no confidence was unanimously agreed last night at our Executive meeting.

“The result of no confidence in DAERA represents a deep dissatisfaction from UFU members on how the Department is handling key issues affecting farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UFU had continued to engage with the Department in good faith, remaining patient and hopeful that co-operation would yield results, but felt this was not being reciprocated by DAERA. From wildlife intervention to tackle bTB, ammonia controls and planning in relation to the Nutrients Action Programme, sheep sector support and a generational renewal scheme under the sustainable farming programme, DAERA is failing to deliver for the farming industry.

A vote of no confidence in the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has been unanimously passed by the Ulster Farmers’ Union at its Executive committee meeting last night.

“There is also the ongoing unjustified focus on agriculture regarding climate change and Lough Neagh. Plus the recent AFBI data breach and heightened concerns around data security.

“We are prepared to play our part in creating an environmentally and economically sustainable agriculture industry, but DAERA needs to work with farmers to deliver what is needed, and regrettably this has not happened. Our members now have zero confidence in DAERA’s willingness or ability and this unanimous vote of no confidence is unfortunately a very stark reflection of DAERA’s failings and inadequacies.”