UFU host Labour Party meeting
Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) representatives met with the Shadow Environment Minister, Ruth Jones MP and the Shadow Farming and Food Minister, Daniel Zeichner MP on Tuesday (12 May).
Topics of discussion during the meeting included the role out of Future Support programmes including soil testing and the need for future support for agriculture to be provided on a long-term, inflation-proofed basis. UFU representatives also highlighted the urgent need for the next UK government to seek an SPS/Vet Agreement between the UK and the EU to resolve outstanding Brexit issues and deal with UK-EU divergence which negatively impacts NI and the vital role the agri-food sector plays in NI’s economy, producing food to feed over 10 million people.