UFU hosts WIA innovation day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union hosted a woman in agriculture innovation day on Thursday (17 October), at AFBI Hillsborough coinciding with the international day of rural women.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The event brought together influential speakers from the industry to share their views and business knowledge to help empower our women working in the agricultural field, to network and explore innovative ideas shaping the future of agriculture.

Guest speakers Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI), Catherine Hughes (Nutrition Innovation Centre for Food and Health at Ulster University), Suzanne Higgins (soil scientist and head of agri environment branch in AFBI) and Veronica Morris (managing director of Danellen Consulting), shared their knowledge with delegates on the science of farming, the importance of meat and milk in human nutrition, the importance of soils and the women in agriculture leadership programme.

The afternoon was a practical format, covering a range of topics including slurry and nutrient management, resilient grasslands, dairy youngstock and emissions – methane and ammonia.

Delegates enjoying the UFU Women in Agriculture innovation day at AFBI, Hillsborough.