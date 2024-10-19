UFU hosts WIA innovation day
The event brought together influential speakers from the industry to share their views and business knowledge to help empower our women working in the agricultural field, to network and explore innovative ideas shaping the future of agriculture.
Guest speakers Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI), Catherine Hughes (Nutrition Innovation Centre for Food and Health at Ulster University), Suzanne Higgins (soil scientist and head of agri environment branch in AFBI) and Veronica Morris (managing director of Danellen Consulting), shared their knowledge with delegates on the science of farming, the importance of meat and milk in human nutrition, the importance of soils and the women in agriculture leadership programme.
The afternoon was a practical format, covering a range of topics including slurry and nutrient management, resilient grasslands, dairy youngstock and emissions – methane and ammonia.