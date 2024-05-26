UFU launch cereals competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to launch the 2024 cereals competition.

Held each year, this competition is a great opportunity for leading cereal growers across Northern Ireland to showcase their talent and celebrate the excellence within the cereals industry.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The UFU cereals competition puts the spotlight on the quality cereals that are grown here in Northern Ireland and this year, we had the wettest spring on record creating more challenges for growers.

“Our farmers have a wealth of expertise supporting them as they work to manage uncontrolled elements and this competition is about celebrating the work that they do.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan and UFU seeds and cereals chair Christopher Gill, pictured at Caledon Estate launching the UFU cereals competition 2024. (Pic: UFU)

Mr McLenaghan continued: “Year on year, the standard of entries for our cereals competition is of the highest caliber, and it is testament to the commitment and dedication of our members.

“This competition is supported by several sponsors who are a key part of its success, and we are extremely grateful for their commitment and passion.

“We look forward to working with them and eagerly await the entries from our members,” he ended.

The UFU are delighted to be working with competition sponsors Bayer, Clarendon Agri-Care, Fane Valley, Origin NI, BASF, and Syngenta who have supported this cereals competition for many years.

Their commitment to the cereals industry is evident in their valued support of this competition and the UFU are thrilled to have them on board once again this year.

The categories for the 2024 cereals competition are as follows:

- Winter barley, sponsored by Clarendon Agri-Care & Bayer;

- Oats, sponsored by Origin NI & BASF;

- Winter wheat, sponsored by Syngenta;

- Spring barley, sponsored by Fane Valley & Bayer.

The competition is open to all UFU members.