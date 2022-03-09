UFU launches its manifesto for Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022

The manifesto will be distributed to all political parties in Northern Ireland ahead of the elections, which will take place on 5 May.

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, explained: “Within our UFU manifesto, we have highlighted our vision of a productive, profitable and progressive farming sector which can deliver for the environment, the consumer and the economy.

“We are world leaders in high-quality food production, setting the bar when it comes to animal welfare and environmental standards.

“We underpin the food and drink industry, the largest local manufacturing sector, enabling us to make a fundamental contribution to the economy while also supporting rural and urban communities.

“Our unique farm family structure is a key part of NI’s fabric and its critical that agriculture is supported as we go forward”

He continued: “We have outlined key strategic actions on a number of important policy areas including climate change, the Future Agriculture Policy, NI Protocol, UK trade deals, labour shortages and bovine TB, as well as other sectoral specific issues that need to be addressed urgently.

“At the time of producing the manifesto, Russia had not invaded Ukraine, but now the aftermath of the ongoing attack is posing a huge threat to global food supplies and input costs continue to skyrocket.

“In particular, the price of energy and fertiliser, which is substantially impacting the cost of production.

“Input costs for farmers have risen to such unprecedented levels that the main worry now for consumers is not price, but availability.