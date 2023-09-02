UFU legislation committee away day
The Ulster Farmers’ Union legislation committee enjoyed their summer away day to Bushmills on Tuesday 29 August.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
The committee were welcomed to Dundarave Estate and given a tour by farm manager Ian Champan and Gareth Henderson.
The committee were able to see pedigree Shorthorn Cattle on the estate and the flock of blackface ewes that graze along the Bushmills cliffside.
In the afternoon the committee visited the Bushmills Distillery and had an informative tour which covered Irish whiskey production from the field to the bottle.