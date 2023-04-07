UFU lobby to address issues with energy support

UFU president William Irvine said: “We have been inundated with calls from members who are having issues applying for the EBSS AF NI. At the recent meeting with the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, we highlighted the application problems that members are experiencing and urged government officials to find solutions.

“With the current cost of living crisis coupled with rising input costs on farm, this support will be extremely beneficial to members. It’s hugely frustrating for farmers that their applications are being held up by what can only be described as minor issues. They are also growing increasingly concerned at the prospect of missing out on the support altogether as alarmingly, the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero have said that the scheme closes on 31 May 2023. We have requested for the scheme to be extended until all of the outstanding issues are ironed out.”