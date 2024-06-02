UFU meet MLAs at Balmoral Show

Discussions focused on current issues facing farmers and the rural community including how the agri-food sector contributes over £6 billion to the NI economy and the positive story agriculture has to tell regarding the environment. Discussions also took place on the importance of the rural community, NI’s role in contributing to food security, future support budget post 2024, the need for wildlife intervention to deal with TB and the need to address issues around planning and ammonia.
UFU president William Irvine, deputy president John McLenaghan and parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear met with Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie MLA, Tom Elliot MLA and Robin Swann MLA at the Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Discussions on the UFU stand with UFU CEO Wesley Aston, DUP Minster Paul Givan, UFU president William Irvine, Jonny Buckley MLA and UFU deputy president John McLenaghan. (Pic: UFU) Photo: UFU
UFU representatives pictured with Declan Kearney Sinn Féin MLA. (Pic: UFU) Photo: UFU
DUP Minister Gordon Lyons visited the UFU stand during the 155th Balmoral Show. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA