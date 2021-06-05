UFU meets UK High-Level Climate Action Champion for COP26

The visit took place in Augher, Co. Tyrone, on the home farm of Allister Crawford who won the UFU and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) under 18 climate change competition.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “The meeting with Nigel Topping gave us the opportunity to emphasise what our farmers are doing daily to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions on farm while continuing to produce high-quality food for the nation to world leading environmental and animal welfare standards.

“Our farmers are a vital part of the climate change solution. UK farming produces some of the most sustainable food products in the world and as an industry we have already made huge gains to combat climate change. Our members are committed to doing all they can to address the issue especially when it impacts them so significantly.”

Renewable energy technologies, low emissions slurry spreading equipment, fertiliser efficiencies, carbon audits and the ongoing research and projects from AFBI, Queens and CAFRE were key talking points.

“Allister highlighted the positive actions that have been taken on NI farms to date to Mr Topping, including on his own family farm in County Tyrone.

“He outlined the great work he, like many other farmers are doing such as implementing renewable energy technologies, improving efficiencies and increasing carbon sequestration through planting hedges and farmland trees. Allister discussed the ways in which he wants to develop their family farm business to benefit both the environment and consumers.

“Crawford’s farm is a great example of how our farming families are adapting their farm businesses to tackle greenhouse gas emissions in a way that allows them to continue to produce high-quality food.

“Also, how our young farmers who are the future of this industry are steering agriculture in a positive direction with an environmental focus at the forefront.