UFU members raise over £4k for Life Beyond

Mr Chestnutt said: “I would like to thank all our UFU members for their incredibly kind donations to Life Beyond at the UFU annual dinner, enabling us to raise £4,357.60 for the charity. It is greatly appreciated.

“Local charity Rural Support and Embrace FARM in the Republic of Ireland , teamed up to get the Life Beyond programme established. It provides much-needed practical and emotional support for farming families in Northern Ireland who have lost a loved one, for those who have survived a farm accident or are dealing with a terminal diagnosis within the family.

“The majority of us have all experienced the heartbreak of losing someone within the family, and when a farm is involved, such a loss has a serious impact on the running of the business regardless of whether that person was directly involved with agriculture or not. This money raised by our members will be crucial in supporting farm families under extremely difficult and life changing circumstances and I am humbled by the generosity of our members especially at time when we are all enduring skyrocketing input costs on-farm. It truly reflects the goodwill and togetherness of our farming community.”