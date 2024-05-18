UFU Mid Down group focus
Firstly, June marked the arrival of group manager Richard Kernohan to the Mid Down group.
Richard hails from a dairy farm in Ballymena and spent the last nine years working in the motor trade industry where he gathered his experience in delivering great customer service to his clients in BMW.
Richard is well informed in agricultural matters and looks forward to getting to know our members following the completion of his initial training this month.
In September group manager Pamela Macauley took up her role within the group following maternity leave.
Pamela was previously a group manager in the East Tyrone group and has experience in the poultry sector and alongside her current role helps with milking, lambing and all things farming in the evenings and weekends.
During the summer both Richard and Pamela look forward to meeting some members at Castlewellan Show and hope for a dryer and less muddy one this year.
We both really enjoyed meeting as many of our members as possible at our 2023/24 winter programme.
This year we intend to organise some interesting trips and meetings with the hope of meeting more of our members during 2024.