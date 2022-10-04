The webinar, which is free to attend, will begin at 7.30pm and is open to members and non-members. It will provide an overview of the PSNI’s response to tackling rural crime in Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, commented: “We welcome this unique opportunity to hold a webinar with the PSNI to allow our farmers to engage with the Chief Constable on policing strategy.

"The Chief Constable will cover finance, resourcing and policing priorities. Superintendent McDowell will outline his role and engagement with the rural community amongst other things. Rural crime continues to be a big concern for farming families with too many of our members falling victim to theft over the years.”

Mr McLenaghan continued: “While it was positive to see that the 2022 Rural Crime Report showed that rural theft cost NI an estimated £1.7m last year, down almost 19 per cent from 2020, at the root of the crimes that did occur are farming families who have suffered financially and emotionally because of a criminal intrusion on their farm.”

He added: “This webinar will give our members the chance to raise concerns and ask questions about the policing approach. We hope the online discussion will provide confidence regarding the work that is being done to keep families living in rural and isolated areas and their farm business safe.”.