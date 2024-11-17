UFU outlines priorities for Executive's programme for government plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has delivered a tough response to the Executive’s consultation on the Draft Programme for Government from now to 2027.

UFU president William Irvine highlighted the document's failure to prioritise critical issues facing the industry. He says the Executive must think again and deliver a meaningful focus on the real needs of the agri-food industry.

Mr Irvine said while the UFU welcomes recognition of the importance of the industry to our economy and rural communities, it is bitterly disappointed that two key issues - ammonia regulations and Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) eradication - have not been included in the immediate priorities for the Executive. “The cross-cutting impact and soaring financial burden of these issues cannot be overstated,” said Mr Irvine.

The UFU says that while farmers are ready to be part of the climate change solution, the current legislation, which goes beyond the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee to achieve net zero in NI by 2050 is undeliverable and must be revisited by the NI Assembly.

“We are also concerned about the programme’s lack of recognition on the role of the farming industry in small-scale renewable energy production. This is a key element for tackling decarbonisation, energy security and water quality. This oversight must be rectified to reflect agriculture's potential contribution to a sustainable future,” said Mr Irvine.

The UFU also stressed two changes made to the recent UK budget which would have major adverse impact on the draft Programme for Government. These include the changes to Agricultural Property Relief particularly for Inheritance Tax and the generational transfer of family businesses, and the removal of the ring-fenced allocation of funding from the UK Treasury for agriculture which has instead been baselined in the devolved government’s block grant from 2024/25.

Mr Irvine added: “Both of these will substantially undermine the future confidence within the farming industry by significantly increasing the uncertainty around investment and the economic and social sustainability of our agri-food industry. We have called on the NI Executive to urgently address both of these radical changes.

“The Draft Programme must be more than well-meaning words. We need a firm commitment to addressing the challenges in agriculture – from environmental regulations and Bovine TB to a climate change policy that is practical and achievable. Farmers deserve clarity, support and recognition for the essential role they play. The Executive must address our concerns to maximise the impact of this Programme for Government,” said the UFU president.