UFU raises over £2k for Marie Curie at Balmoral

The money was raised for Marie Curie, which is the chosen charity of UFU president David Brown, at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Mr Brown commented: “I am extremely grateful to all our members and visitors to the UFU stand across the four days at the Balmoral Show, who donated to Marie Curie.

“Every donation no matter how much, was vital in helping us to raise these much-needed funds for my chosen charity during my presidential term.

UFU president David Brown. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“I cannot thank them enough for their very kind donations, especially when we are well aware of the cost of living crisis and the financial pressure farm families are under with skyrocketing input costs on farm.

“Marie Curie is a charity that is very close to my heart.

“It provides essential care and support for people who are terminally ill and their families, and unfortunately, too many of us have experienced that incredibly difficult situation within the family or through a close friend.

“The monies will make a big difference helping to ensure that Marie Curie can continue to deliver their vital services to those in need.”

Conor O’Kane, senior partnership manager at Marie Curie (Northern Ireland and Scotland), added: “We too wish to extend our gratitude to everyone that visited the UFU stand at Balmoral and supported Marie Curie.