UFU rural affairs meet with IFA

Once owned by the Overend family, the Estate was left in Trust to the people of Ireland.

The Estate served as the venue for an ‘historic first’ meeting between the rural affairs committee and their counterparts from the Irish Farmers’ Association’s farm family committee in an ‘historic first’. Both committees toured the grounds and facilities of

Airfield, where fresh produce is grown and a small herd of Jersey cows, Jacob sheep, pigs, chickens and goats are farmed. Committee members also enjoyed

hearing about the focus Airfield has on the importance of soil health.

Following lunch, the joint meeting was formally opened by Alice Doyle, deputy president of the IFA and a former chair of the farm family committee.

Both committees presented on their respective committee agendas, after which it was clear that there is a great deal of similarity in the respective agendas, including promoting the role of women in agriculture, rural health and education, farm safety and social issues affecting the farm family.

The meeting wrapped up with a pledge from both committees to meet again to maintain momentum and to work collaboratively in the future, which both committees look forward to.

To mark the occasion and the beginning of a fruitful partnership, Denise Kelso of UFU and Teresa Roche of IFA presented each other with a gift on behalf of their respective committees.

1 . UFU rural affairs chair Denise Kelso and vice chair Heather Patterson (centre left & centre right) presented with gift from IFA farm family committee.JPG UFU rural affairs chair Denise Kelso and vice chair Heather Patterson (centre left & centre right) presented with gift from IFA farm family committee. Photo: UFU Photo Sales