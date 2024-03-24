UFU ‘supporting local produce in NI’ schools’ competition deadline extended

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition deadline is Friday 12 April 2024.

The competition is open to all playgroups, nursery, primary and special schools and is split into five sections:

- Foundation level (Nursery, pre-school and playgroups)

Straidbilly Primary School pupils, County Antrim pictured alongside William Irvine, UFU deputy president and BOIOFW chairman and Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI. (Pic: UFU)

- Foundation level (P1 and P2)

- Key Stage 1 (P3 and P4)

- Key Stage 2 (P5, P6 and P7)

- Special schools

The UFU is delighted to welcome Asda on board again as sponsor for another year with a range of prizes available for the lucky school’s competition winners:

- £200 for the winning school in each section plus transport for a class to nearest participating open farm.

- £40 for the winning pupil in each section.

- £100 for the runner-up school in each section plus a Bramley apple tree.

- £20 for the runner-up pupil in each section.

- Planting set for third place pupil in each section.

- Highly commended certificates.

BOIOFW is taking place on Friday 14 (schools’ day), Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June 2024.

The UFU encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on Friday 14 June. More details to follow.

“The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience life on a working farm while supporting farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting with consumers and reiterating their role as the primary food producers,” said UFU deputy president, William Irvine.

Schools competition templates are available by visiting www.ufuni.org (education tab) and Open Farm Weekends website available at www.openfarmweekend.com.