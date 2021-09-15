UFU to hold training sessions for contractors

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said:“We’re delivering the online training events on Zoom with the help of CAFRE, to provide information to contractors on the regulations on spreading slurry, fertiliser and manures within the NAP. We understand that the present time is a very busy period in the farming calendar with fieldwork needing done and whilst the training is voluntary, it is extremely important that contractors do their best to attend one of the meetings to ensure that they are fully complying, particularly in the run up to the closed period.

“The agriculture industry, including contractors, is coming under pressure to show that it is working towards improving water quality and compliance with these regulations to avoid further restrictions. There have been indications that if spreading compliance and water quality does not improve in Northern Ireland, the licensing of slurry contractors may have to be considered. Awareness of the changes and knowing what is expected of contractors, is critical to preventing this.”

The training will take place at 8pm on Zoom, on Tuesday 21 September and Tuesday 28 September. Please register your attendance at the following link, www.ufuni.org/events or call 028 90370222. Depending on expected numbers and availability, another training night may be arranged.