UFU to meet with A5 officials

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says DFI Minister Liz Kimmins has instructed her staff to meet with UFU representatives on current A5 issues.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, “Following our request for a meeting with the DfI Minister on the A5, we have been informed that whilst she is unable to meet due to diary pressures, she has instructed her officials to meet with us urgently.

“We had a meeting with DfI officials initially on 4 July after the High Court ruling. The timelines they provided then in relation to contacting and updating landowners were not followed through. When we chased them for this information, dates were pushed back and now, over seven weeks after that meeting, landowners remain in the dark. We welcome the opportunity for DFI to now provide clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the DfI pursues an appeal on the A5 High Court ruling, it’s still required to fulfil its immediate obligations and engage with landowners appropriately, providing essential information. The DfI need to ensure they are coming to this meeting with answers and we will now liaise with them to get a date in the diary.”