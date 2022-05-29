UFU voucher winners announced

Frank Mitchell did his show live, covering various agri topics and interviewed a range of individuals in the industry including UFU representatives, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster deputy president Lynn Montgomery and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend project manager Wendy Gallagher.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

During the live broadcast the UFU gave away four vouchers for its online shop (https://www.ufuni.org/shop-online) which has a range of UFU branded clothing for both men and women that are available to buy now. Congratulations to the four winners Brigid O’Neill, Patsy Hamill, Robert McLaughlin and Valerie Colgan.