UFU voucher winners announced

At the recent Balmoral Show, the Ulster Farmers’ Union held a live broadcast at its stand with U105.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Frank Mitchell did his show live, covering various agri topics and interviewed a range of individuals in the industry including UFU representatives, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster deputy president Lynn Montgomery and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend project manager Wendy Gallagher.

During the live broadcast the UFU gave away four vouchers for its online shop (https://www.ufuni.org/shop-online) which has a range of UFU branded clothing for both men and women that are available to buy now. Congratulations to the four winners Brigid O’Neill, Patsy Hamill, Robert McLaughlin and Valerie Colgan.

