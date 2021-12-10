UFU welcomes minister’s £12,000,000 scheme announcement

The announcement was made yesterday at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots revealed £12M has been allocated for the scheme.

Tier two of FBIS-C supports larger-scale investments. This is to create positive developments in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, ‘driving transformational investment in future proofed, fit-for-purpose, modern infrastructure and equipment’.

The maximum grant is £250,000 and only those who submitted an expression of interest will be eligible to apply.

UFU deputy president, David Brown, commented: “The opening of FBIS-C tier two in the New Year will be well received among our members - it’s good to see funding to support the sustainability of individual family farms being rolled out.

“In turn, this will have a positive knock-on effect, not only on the agriculture industry, but on the environment and wider rural economy.

“We advise eligible farmers and growers who sent in their ‘expression of interest’ by 1 April of this year, to carefully consider what they will be signing up to if successful.

“This stage of the application process requires a well thought out business plan regarding the investment and how it will benefit the farm business.

“It’s important that members only commit to what they need and what they can commit to financially, without putting themselves under extra pressure.

“If members are ready to push on with their on-farm investment, they should start working on the application now to ensure they have the paperwork required, gathered up in time to meet the deadline,” Mr Brown concluded.