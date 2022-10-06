UGS plan autumn farm walk near Donaghcloney
The Ulster Grassland Society’s autumn meeting will be a visit to the dairy farm of John and Claire Beckett at Drumlin Road, Craigavon on Tuesday 18th October commencing at 11am.
A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival, with the farm walk commencing at 11am followed by a barbecue meal at around 1.30pm on the farm.
This event is open to both UGS members and non-members
The farm extends to 200 acres with the main enterprise being a herd of 150 autumn/winter calving Holstein dairy cows yielding 10,322 litres on 3.2 tons concentrates. High yielding cows are housed full-time with medium yielders grazed during the day and low yielders grazed full-time.
Paddocks are pre-mowed every round from second round onwards and grass measured every 5-7 days.
Grass quality is tested throughout the season.
The area required each day is accurately calculated and measured out via a field navigator app to avoid under feeding or wasting grass. Around 10-15% of the land is reseeded every year.
High quality silage is made with five cuts and the first cut taken in first week in May and every five weeks thereafter.
High yielders are fed twice/day and lows fed once/day during winter. There is great attention to detail with the diets and all forages analysed monthly. Ulster Grassland Society president Harold Johnston and the executive committee look forward to a good turnout of members and fellow grassland enthusiasts to the meeting.