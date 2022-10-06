UGS plan autumn farm walk near Donaghcloney

A cup of tea/coffee will be available on arrival, with the farm walk commencing at 11am followed by a barbecue meal at around 1.30pm on the farm.

This event is open to both UGS members and non-members

The farm extends to 200 acres with the main enterprise being a herd of 150 autumn/winter calving Holstein dairy cows yielding 10,322 litres on 3.2 tons concentrates. High yielding cows are housed full-time with medium yielders grazed during the day and low yielders grazed full-time.

Claire and John Beckett pictured with Ulster Grassland Society president Harold Johnston discussing the forthcoming UGS autumn meeting to be held at their Donaghcloney farm on Tuesday 18th October 2022

Paddocks are pre-mowed every round from second round onwards and grass measured every 5-7 days.

Grass quality is tested throughout the season.

The area required each day is accurately calculated and measured out via a field navigator app to avoid under feeding or wasting grass. Around 10-15% of the land is reseeded every year.

High quality silage is made with five cuts and the first cut taken in first week in May and every five weeks thereafter.

Advertisement