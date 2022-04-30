UGS to hold Spring Meeting at Jackson farm in Bangor

There will be a welcome cup of tea/coffee on arrival with the farm walk commencing at 11.30pm.

The farm extends to around 190 hectares comprising a 260 cow Autumn/Winter calving dairy herd.

The Jacksons are utilising genomics to improve profit per cow via health traits, fertility and milk solids.

They have also been implementing a tighter calving pattern to improve milk yield and lifestyle.

A generator has also been installed to reduce electricity costs on the farm. Grassland management is of a very high standard.

The event will conclude with a BBQ lunch at approximately 1.30pm.

To assist with catering and biosecurity (clean boots and changed clothes from your own farm) prior booking is essential by contacting George Secretary UGS Hon Secretary by email [email protected] or via the UGS website.