UK government announces major boost to cut agricultural pollution

Farmers are to receive more advice and support to help them meet high environmental standards with Environment Agency (EA) farm inspections increasing by around 50%.

The boost in funding will help the EA offer more guidance to farmers, strengthen links with supply chains and farm networks, make better use of technology like remote sensing, and take stronger action against serious or ongoing pollution.

It will see the expected number of inspections reach a record 6,000 a year by 2029, supported by more investment in advice-led regulation.

The EA’s approach sees officers visiting farms to check compliance with environmental law. If rules are broken, farmers are told what to fix and given a deadline in writing as part of the enforcement process. This helps more farms follow the rules that protect rivers, air, and wildlife, while also supporting sustainable food production.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “Farmers are key partners in protecting our rivers, lakes, and seas – and through our Plan for Change we’re backing them to do just that.

“By doubling funding for inspections, we’re ensuring that farmers receive better advice to help them reduce pollution and clean up our water ways for good”

This builds on EA’s current work with farmers that is having a real impact. In 2024/25, 6,242 actions were completed, such as improving fertiliser use, slurry storage, and soil testing.

These changes help the environment and save farmers money. The 4,545 farm inspections last year are expected to bring even more benefits.

Inspections are prioritised at farms that present the highest risk to water quality – particularly in areas where rivers or groundwater have already been affected by agricultural activity, or where large volumes of slurry and waste are handled, such as dairy farms in protected catchments.

Agency chief executive Philip Duffy said: “Our role is to protect people and the environment which is why we are tackling all sources of water pollution, whether it’s from agriculture, the water industry or road-runoff.

“Many farmers share our desire for cleaner waterways and are already taking significant steps to reduce pollution and improve their environmental standards, and this increased support will help even more to do the same.”

“Our approach means farmers receive clear advice and practical steps, but where necessary we can and will take enforcement action.”

The announcement comes after a meeting on 18 June 2025, led by Farming Minister Zeichner and Water Minister Emma Hardy. They met with various groups to start a new programme aimed at making farming rules clearer and better to help reduce and prevent pollution from farms.

This builds on our record £11.8 billion investment in sustainable farming - the largest in history - alongside action to protect pollinators, including banning bee-harming pesticides and publishing the first Pesticides National Action Plan in a decade.

This is all part of the government’s Plan for Change, backing farmers and driving nature recovery across the countryside.