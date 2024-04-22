Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £1.6 million fund will be used by farmers to investigate different methods to manage water in their area.

Projects could include multi-farm reservoirs, treated waste-water recycling systems, water trading and sharing schemes.

The fund will support around 20 studies and will also investigate water demand and availability in the most water-stressed agricultural areas over the next 25-year period.

Fund will help groups of farmers investigate how they can better manage water for use in time of drought, helping to safeguard food security. (Pic: stock image)

It delivers on the Prime Minister’s commitment at last year’s Farm to Fork Summit to support farmers to identify local water resource schemes which will help to build resilience into the water supply, support food production and safeguard food security.

Applications open today with groups of two or more neighbouring farms eligible to apply.

The closing date for applications is 11.59pm on 16 June.

Water Minister, Robbie Moore, said: “Water is our most valuable resource, and we want to support farmers to come together to manage it efficiently on their land.

“By storing water when it’s wet, they’ll have more to use when it’s dry – helping to support food production and boost the resilience of farm businesses across the country.”

Philip Duffy, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, added: “Climate change, increased demand, and the need to protect the environment mean that up to 5bn extra litres of water will be needed in England every day by 2050.

“By working together, farmers can make a huge positive impact in improving our use of water resources, making sure they have water to use in times of drought and safeguarding our food security.”

The fund will help to identify opportunities to build on the success of existing projects, including:

- Felixstowe Hydrocycle - a multi-farm project currently repurposing more than 0.5 million tonnes of excess land drainage water per year – the equivalent of more than 225 Olympic swimming pools which would otherwise be lost to sea, for agricultural irrigation on six farms.

- Lincoln Water Transfer - a member organisation where 19 farms share a single abstraction licence to take water from Fossdyke Navigation to irrigate 4,600 hectares of land - using a pool system to allocate water which creates greater flexibility in land and water use.

The Environment Agency will also use the fund to work with stakeholders such as farmers, landowners and Water Abstractor Groups to safeguard a healthy farming sector in future and highlight the needs of agriculture in Regional Water Resources Plans.