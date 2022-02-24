Ukraine: Potential for difficulties in food security of supply MLA warns

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin, said the impact on Ukrainian people is deeply concerning and worrying, first and foremost.

However, Mr Irwin has also outlined the “significant repercussions” across the globe and the potential for difficulties in food security of supply.

He commented: “Obviously our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine who have had the spectre of invasion hanging over them for some time and are now in what is a detestable situation, with missiles being fired by Russia in a huge and bloody act of aggression.

“They are in my thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time and deserve every help and assistance from the international community.”

Mr Irwin continued: “What is also of significant concern is the wider implications of this shocking Russian aggression across the globe, and with particular attention on the matter of food supply and security of supply.

“It is regrettable that it is in these intense situations whereby the weaknesses, in what everyone takes for granted, are exposed.”

He continued: “The United Kingdom has only a 60 per cent sufficiency in food supply and has to import the other 40 per cent to satisfy consumer demand.

“It is very easy to see how significant global adverse events can impact on this delicate supply chain.

“This is particularly relevant in today’s climate as our own assembly has, despite my party’s protestations, foolishly voted to pursue a path to net zero emissions by 2050, which would necessitate the decimation of agriculture.

“All the expert advice points to the damage to our industry such a path would bring and this is especially all the more relevant given the very real potential for global disruption to our food supply security.”

Mr Irwin added: “It therefore makes very little sense to pursue a pathway that would see Northern Ireland further reduce its own ability to meet domestic consumer demand and then be over exposed to severe risks of supply chain disruption, hugely damaging market fluctuations and an increase in our vulnerability to global events.