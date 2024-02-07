Ulster Bank supports RUAS to launch the 155th Balmoral Show, with new attractions announced for 2024 event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just four months to go until the 2024 event, the two parties met to announce the new attractions for this year and to confirm Ulster Bank will remain as principal sponsor of the show – marking a 15-year partnership between the organisations.

Returning to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from 15-18 May, this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will feature new attractions including a kids’ farm, a mini Land Rover experience and sheep dog trials, along with the usual mix of livestock classes, food exhibitions and funfair attractions.

2024 will also see the introduction of a new Sustainability Village. As the agri community begins to farm more sustainably, the Sustainability Village will house a host of companies who have already made the switch and are working in areas such as renewable energy, efficient energy solutions, environmental causes and recycling and waste reduction.

Launching the 2024 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank is Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture, Ulster Bank and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS. (Pic: Brian Thompson)

Ulster Bank colleagues will also be exhibiting in the space with information on Lombard, green finance propositions, and green mortgages.

Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Rhonda Geary, said the Sustainability Village was just one of a number of new initiatives visitors can expect at this year’s event.

“With just four months to go until we open the gates at Balmoral Park, plans are already underway to deliver a truly world-class event and ensure that the 155th Balmoral Show is bigger and better than ever.

“We are particularly excited by the new Sustainability Village and the platform this will provide for companies to engage with visitors, farmers, and food producers, to showcase the opportunities that exist for businesses incorporating sustainability into their day-to-day operations.

“Thanks to the support from our principal partners at Ulster Bank, we have been able to add more exciting attractions to the programme and we are confident that we can build on previous events and put together four fantastic days of entertainment and enjoyment for the 110,000 visitors expected to attend the Balmoral Show.”

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank NI, said he was looking forward to working with the RUAS once again to deliver this year’s Balmoral Show.

“2024 marks the 15th year of Ulster Bank’s title sponsorship of the Balmoral Show and we are proud of the role we have played in making this the biggest event in the Northern Ireland agri calendar.

“While the show represents a great day out and a fantastic showcase for agrifood firms, Ulster Bank’s support for this sector extends well beyond the four-day event. Year round, we support farming businesses and have a range of financial solutions to help them thrive. Our teams of Relationship Managers will be on the ground throughout the show to engage with farmers about how we can best help them meet their objectives and offer support through what is undoubtedly a challenging time for the sector.

“Through our parent bank NatWest, we have access to a wealth of knowledge and resources to help agrifood firms with all aspects of their everyday banking and encourage them to farm more sustainably, protecting this important industry for future generations.

“To this end, we are pleased to work with the RUAS in the development of the Sustainability Village and look forward to engaging with customers on how they can build more ambitious plans within this space.”

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are already available to purchase online and the details of livestock competition entries, show opening hours, and the full programme of events will be available on the Balmoral Show website.