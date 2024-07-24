Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking, Ulster Bank.

ULSTER Bank’s app is now available on Apple’s Vision Pro, which seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks spatial experiences.

The bank will be one of the first globally to have its app feature on the Apple operating system, VisionOS, which features an innovative three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

Through extensive testing for performance and usability, Ulster Bank has enhanced the user experience, optimising it for eye tracking in Apple’s VisionOS and made security changes to keep customers safe and secure when banking on the new device.

The bank is an early adopter of Apple’s revolutionary new device and will use the opportunity to build on the new technology and gather insights into how spatial computing could allow customers to visualise their finances in a more immersive and informative format.

It will use insights from usage of the app on the new device to improve its product and service design for digital features. Customers will be able to access digital assistant Cora+, which uses generative AI for a more intuitive, conversational customer experience.

Customers will be able to use Ulster Bank’s existing banking app for personal customers, but in a different way – viewing balances, making transfers between accounts and managing direct debits through a secure and immersive experience.

Users can visualise their financial world on a large canvas with limitless space – making use of Ulster Bank’s existing features such as viewing credit score, managing spending and exploring insights.

Features on the banking app have been developed by teams at NatWest, Ulster Bank’s parent group, which have attracted more than 10 million users across the UK.

Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Information Officer at NatWest Group, said: “It’s great to be a first-mover with such exciting new technology. We’re very pleased to now offer our excellent retail banking app through an immersive new experience.

"It will be interesting to take learnings, understanding how customers use the app in this new technology to deal with their finances, and to understand how we can create bespoke propositions to serve them even better. It’s just one insight into how the future of banking could look in the future – watch this space.”

Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “It’s positive news that we are launching our retail banking app on this new platform and highlights the strength of our digital offering.

"We are committed to providing banking services in a way that is convenient and secure for our customers and so as well as the new Apple Vision Pro device, we have made versions of our app accessible on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and desktops.