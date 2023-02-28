Following the agreement on the Windsor Framework, the UFU president said: “For over two years, the UFU have lobbied in Belfast, London and Brussels highlighting the opportunities and challenges of the NI Protocol alongside our NI Business Brexit Working Group colleagues.

“From the outset, we have sought on behalf of farm families and the future of the NI agri-food industry, to secure a workable and durable solution that enables free and frictionless trade east-west and north-south.

“It’s extremely positive that progress has now been made on some of the issues that required legislative changes, issues that have been impacting agriculture and creating uncertainty for our members.

UFU president David Brown on his farm in Fermanagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Legislative change will allow the lifting of the ban on plants and seeds from GB coming to NI. Like other items travelling via the ‘green lane’, the final destination is within NI, effectively for planting to grow crops or trees, or for horticultural purposes.”

Mr Brown continued: “Other issues such as livestock movements, veterinary medicines, plant protection products and grain for livestock feed still require a technical solution. Through improved engagement and constructive discussions, we want to see solutions found that deliver for those impacted by these challenges.

“The UFU will analyse the Windsor Framework in depth over the coming days, consulting with our committees to examine how any new mechanisms that have been agreed, deal with UK-EU divergence and the impact of future EU legislation on NI agriculture. This includes EU animal health law.