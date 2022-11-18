The Western Trust made the announcement yesterday (17 November).

UFU president, David Brown, said: “The removal of emergency surgery at the SWAH in December is extremely concerning for our rural communities.

“Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations and is a 365 days a year profession.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is "extremely disappointed" that emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) will be temporarily removed from 18 December 2022.

"When working with unpredictable livestock and high-powered technology, it only takes a spilt second for a farm accident to occur and the outcome is often determined by how quickly one can receive medical care.

"Receiving care within the first hour, also known as the ‘golden hour’, is vital as this can significantly improve the outcome for the patient.

“However, this will not be possible for Fermanagh residents from 18 December, putting lives at risk.

"The temporary removal of emergency surgery at the SWAH will see patients travelling two hours or more on rural roads for emergency surgery. This is not acceptable when there is a fully equipped hospital in Enniskillen."

He continued: “The UFU are advocates for rural life and want to see essential services retained locally to support the vibrant rural communities that our members live and work in.

"It is worrying that despite numerous recruitment drives, the Trust has been unsuccessful in attracting the necessary staff to the West of the Province. Government must not view the removal of emergency surgical services at SWAH as a done deal.

"It's critical that government take action immediately to ensure this temporary removal is for as short a time as possible and must not become permanent.

"Strategies and incentives need to be put in place to attract the necessary doctors and consultants to the West of the province for both short and long term emergency surgery, and other departments in the hospital.

