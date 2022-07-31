Ulster Farmers’ Union is backing #Farm24 campaign

The Farmers Guardian initiative sponsored by Morrisons, is taking place on 4 – 5 August and is one of agriculture’s biggest digital events to show the general public the passion and commitment it takes to produce the food we eat.

Several UFU members are taking part this year to showcase world leading food production in Northern Ireland (NI).

Tammy McCammond

Tammy McCammond

Tammy is from Templepatrick, Co. Antrim. She farms suckler cows with her father and family, through to beef and a few pedigree Charolais cattle, which she hopes to personally expand further in the future. They also finish the majority of cattle through to beef as this is the safest option because of the TB prevalence.

Tammy is interested in getting more involved in the UFU in the future in similarity to her father who is involved in the animal health, and beef and lamb committee.

Tammy thinks more women need to be involved as they have a large input in the farming industry which is why she is participating in #Farm24

Chris Gill

Josh Morton

Christopher Gill is farm manager of Caledon Estate, Co. Tyrone. He lives in close proximity to the estate with his wife Rachel and two daughters. The estate is currently operating a 500kw anaerobic digester supplied from forage and cereal crops grown on the estate, forestry and amenity grounds care. It also has a small flock of sheep and offers self-catering holiday lets.

Chris has been active in the UFU for many years; he is currently South Tyrone group chair, County Tyrone chair and vice chair of the seeds and cereals committee. He is always keen to do his bit to represent the agriculture industry and the world leading standards that farmers uphold. For this reason, he is taking part in #Farm24 via Instagram.

Josh Morton

A member of the Next Generation Forum, Josh Morton, is a dairy farmer from Co. Armagh. In the past Josh has taken part in Februdairy highlighting how farmers uphold world leading standards when it comes to animal health and welfare, by providing an interesting insight into cow comfort, their daily intake and farming through the seasons on his home farm.

David Brown

For #Farm24, Josh will be taking to social media once again, to show the effort and dedication that goes into producing high-quality, local food for consumers.

UFU president David Brown

David is a suckler beef and sheep farmer from Florencecourt, County Fermanagh. After being heavily involved in the UFU for many years, David was elected as UFU deputy president in 2018 and president in April 2022. He is extremely passionate about representing NI farmers, promoting the world leading animal welfare and environmental standards they are proud to uphold.

He recognises #Farm24 as a great opportunity for farmers to come together online, showcasing high-quality local produce. Mr Brown hopes that by sharing what a day on the farm is like for him, more consumers will grasp just how important food producers are to their daily lives as they produce food to feed the nation.