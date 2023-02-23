​Ulster Farmers' Union meet virtually with Prime Minister​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ regarding NI Protocol

​UFU president, David Brown, said: “The Prime Minister showed a strong understanding of the concerns surrounding the NI Protocol during our virtual discussions and was very well informed.

“We took the opportunity to highlight our concerns regarding NI’s agriculture industry. This includes the need for access to both the EU single market and Britain, ensuring no divergence, as well as addressing issues around animal and plant health rules, and the need for a SPS veterinary agreement. It is now important that a durable and workable solution is found.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roger Pollen, Head of FSB Northern Ireland, also attended.

The UFU met virtually with the Prime Minister.

Mr Pollen stated: “The meeting was a welcome opportunity to engage directly with the Prime Minister.

“We highlighted that the language of the Protocol debate has changed over time, due to the diligence, rigour and input of business, noting that all sides have adopted our calls for stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability. Latterly, this has also seen a welcome response to an FSB call to move away from talk of ‘negotiation’ to that of ‘joint solutions’.

Advertisement

Advertisement