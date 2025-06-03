Ulster Folk Museum site restoring woodland area larger than four football fields

National Museums NI and Woodland Trust Northern Ireland have joined forces to restore a long-established woodland at the site where the Ulster Folk Museum is situated.

Over the next few years, the initiative will result in the planting of over 2,500 trees, focusing on the restoration of native trees, shrubs and flowers to help strengthen the local ecosystem.

The first phase of replanting is already underway, with 550 trees being planted within approximately 3 ha of woodland, an area that’s more than four times the size of a football field.

The replanting has taken place following a three-year clearance project which saw the removal of approximately 1,290 tonnes of invasive alien species Cherry laurel and Common rhododendron, which had taken over the woodland, stifling the growth and survival of native species.

In some areas, nature will take care of the regrowth itself, but Woodland Trust Northern Ireland will provide advice to National Museums NI on management of the land to ensure that native plants, rather than non-native species like beech and sycamore, are given priority. The maintenance of invasive alien species removal will also be an ongoing aspect of this restoration work to ensure long-term success.

Biodiversity is vital to the health of our ecosystems, ensuring clean air and water, fertile soil and a stable climate.

Woodlands, in particular, are rich reservoirs of biodiversity that support unique communities of plants and animals.

Yet, Northern Ireland ranks among the least-wooded regions in Europe, with only 8.7% woodland cover compared to the European average of 37%. Most of our woodland is non-native conifer plantation, only a very small proportion – around 1% of total land area is native or semi-natural broadleaf woodland.

This project aligns with National Museums NI’s commitment to environmental sustainability while directly supporting Woodland Trust Northern Ireland’s mission to protect and restore Northern Ireland’s ancient and long-established woodlands for generations to come.

John Martin, director, Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said: “The restoration of this site at Ulster Folk Museum is a positive development in our work to address Northern Ireland’s low woodland cover and declining biodiversity.

“We’re creating a healthy, resilient woodland that will benefit both people and wildlife – including species like woodpeckers, jays and pine martens.

“The first phase includes 550 trees, planted with biodegradable tree guards, which have been carefully spaced to allow light-demanding native species to grow and encourage a strong woodland canopy.”

He added: “As the woodland matures, we’ll work alongside National Museums NI to study biodiversity, track species distribution and population trends, and monitor environmental changes.

“This will help us better understand local ecosystems and inform long-term conservation strategies to protect Northern Ireland’s under-threat habitats. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for a vital sanctuary for nature and a living educational resource that future generations can learn from and enjoy.”

National Museums NI recently unveiled its new Corporate Strategy 2025–2030, outlining how the next five years will see the organisation leverage its collections, sites and expertise to help address the climate and biodiversity crisis. As part of this strategy, the organisation will champion more sustainable ways of living and working, embedding environmental responsibility into every aspect of its operations. Plans are already afoot to “reawaken” the Ulster Folk Museum as an environmental resource, connecting the past with a more sustainable future.

Aaron Ward, director of public engagement at National Museums NI, said: “The Ulster Folk Museum is a unique space where cultural and natural heritage come together. Our partnership with Woodland Trust Northern Ireland reflects our commitment to protecting and preserving our natural heritage in a time of significant environmental challenges.

“Through this project, we will encourage biodiversity to thrive and empower visitors to reconnect with nature.

“By combining conservation, research, education and public engagement – core pillars of our new strategy – we are shaping a more sustainable future for Northern Ireland and highlighting the vital relationship between our environment, our identity and our well-being.”

The restoration work is being closely supported and monitored by CEDaR (Centre for Environmental Data and Recording).

Based within the curatorial department of National Museums NI, CEDaR plays a vital role in documenting Northern Ireland’s wildlife.

Niamh Carmichael, species surveillance officer at CEDaR said: “We’re already seeing encouraging signs of recovery – native flora returning, bird, mammal and invertebrate populations increasing – all pointing to a healthier, more resilient woodland. In the face of the biodiversity and climate crisis, this project is a reminder that nature can bounce back when given the chance. It’s a hopeful signal of what’s still possible.”

For more information, please visit ulsterfolkmuseum.org