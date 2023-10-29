Ulster Grassland Society to hold autumn meeting on Draynes Farm
and live on Freeview channel 276
There will be a cup of tea/coffee on arrival, with the farm walk commencing at 11.30am. Following the visit there will be a BBQ meal around 1.30pm on the farm.The farm has been in the Drayne family since 1932 when the farm was purchased and the family identified the opportunity to produce milk, bottle and retail locally, initially by horse and cart, in the nearby town of Lisburn.At present, the herd comprises 120 Holstein dairy cows but there are plans to increase herd numbers. The herd is milked through three Lely robots where cows also have rumination and heat detection monitored.
Sexed semen is used for replacements and beef bulls on the remainder of the herd. Herd replacements are synchronised and expected to calve down at 23/24 months with all male calves sold off the farm. Turnout each spring is as early as ground conditions permit.The processing plant has expanded over the years to produce milk for the liquid market, as well as producing cream and ice cream which is now distributed widely. In order to meet demand in the dairy additional milk is purchased for processing.This visit presents a great opportunity to hear about the management of the dairy herd and see how the milk is processed on farm for wide distribution.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be an opportunity for a walk through the processing plant as well as seeing and hearing about the management of the Pondpark herd.The event is open to UGS members (£15) and non-members (£20), but prior booking is essential so contact George Reid without delay by text or phone on 07920037910 or by email to [email protected] order to comply with good biosecurity procedures and prevent the spread of disease between farms, it is essential that visitors wear clean wellington boots and wear clothes which are not normally worn on their own farms.Ulster Grassland Society President David Linton looks forward to a good attendance at this well-known dairy enterprise and hearing from Michael Drayne and family on the development of their farming, processing and retail dairy business.