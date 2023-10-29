Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be a cup of tea/coffee on arrival, with the farm walk commencing at 11.30am. Following the visit there will be a BBQ meal around 1.30pm on the farm.The farm has been in the Drayne family since 1932 when the farm was purchased and the family identified the opportunity to produce milk, bottle and retail locally, initially by horse and cart, in the nearby town of Lisburn.At present, the herd comprises 120 Holstein dairy cows but there are plans to increase herd numbers. The herd is milked through three Lely robots where cows also have rumination and heat detection monitored.

Sexed semen is used for replacements and beef bulls on the remainder of the herd. Herd replacements are synchronised and expected to calve down at 23/24 months with all male calves sold off the farm. Turnout each spring is as early as ground conditions permit.The processing plant has expanded over the years to produce milk for the liquid market, as well as producing cream and ice cream which is now distributed widely. In order to meet demand in the dairy additional milk is purchased for processing.This visit presents a great opportunity to hear about the management of the dairy herd and see how the milk is processed on farm for wide distribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement