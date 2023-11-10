The highly contested Ulster Housewife’s Championship at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be judged by Derek Frew from Ballymena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek has over 40 years’ experience within the butchery trade and has a sharp eye for high-quality produce.

His interest in the beef and lamb industry began on his family farm where he helped his father to evolve their small herd of commercial cattle. In the years that followed, Derek established his own pedigree Limousin herd and has had great success over the past 35 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement