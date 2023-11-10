News you can trust since 1963
Ulster Housewife’s championship judge confirmed for upcoming show

The highly contested Ulster Housewife’s Championship at this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships will be judged by Derek Frew from Ballymena.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:37 GMT
Derek has over 40 years’ experience within the butchery trade and has a sharp eye for high-quality produce.

His interest in the beef and lamb industry began on his family farm where he helped his father to evolve their small herd of commercial cattle. In the years that followed, Derek established his own pedigree Limousin herd and has had great success over the past 35 years.

Derek is thoroughly looking forward to this year’s show and sale and anticipates a prime selection of beef livestock on the day. All livestock entered into the Ulster Housewife’s Championship will weigh no more than 590kg and the overall winner will be awarded with the Champion Ulster Housewife’s Cup.

