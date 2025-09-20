Ulster Ram Breeders’ annual show in Belfast at Allam’s Market (1932)

Messrs R J Allam Ltd, the official auctioneers, in conjunction with the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association, held the annual show and sale of Blackface shearling rams and stud ewes in Oxford Mart, Belfast, during this week in 1932, reported the News Letter.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging took place on Wednesday, September 14, with Mr W Sandilands, Muldron, Faldhouse, Scotland, officiating.

The entry comprised 220 shearling rams, and the first class was for single exhibits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of a heat of over seventy head, Colonel R T G Lowry was presented with first place, as well as reserve champion of the show, with his ram being sold to Mr David Gibson at 20gns.

Pictured at the Garvagh Old Tyme Show which was held in the Co Londonderry village in September 2009 are Christine McIlmoyle, Hannah Young and Margaret Mullan. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia

Second prize went to Mr James B Killen , who sold to Mr W F Uprichard at 7½ guineas.

Third prize Mr David Gibson awarded to the Ministry of Agriculture at 8 guineas; fourth prize, Messrs F and J McLeod sold to Mr William Knox at 7 guineas; reserve, Mr James B Killen, to Mr James Gibson at 5¾ guineas; very highly commended, same exhibitor, to Mr W H Todd at 5½ guineas, highly commended, same exhibitor, to Mr James Gibson at 5½ guineas.

The second class was for the best pen of three Blackface shearling rams. Mr James B Killen was awarded the pride of place with his group, which, at the auction realised as follows: Colonel Lowry, 17 guineas; Mr Thomas Smyth, 11 guineas; and Mr Joseph Thompson, 19½ guineas. The latter ram won the championship of the show and secured the challenge cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second prize went to Colonel Lowry of the Tyrone Committee, 10 guineas; J Sayers, 13 guineas; and the next lot reserved at 20 guineas.

Jonathan Farlow at the show in September 2009. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Third prize was awarded to Mr David Gibson’s group as follows: Mr Shannon, 10 guineas; Mr Hugh McGalliard, 7 guineas; Mr Sharman C Ross, 9 ½ guineas.

Fourth prize to Messrs F and J McLeod: James Duffin, 14 guineas; Mr A Black, 11 guineas; Mr H Crawford, 7 guineas.

Fifth prize to Mr David Gibson: Ministry of Agriculture, 8 guineas; Mr John Murphy, 9 guineas; Mrs E Lane-Atkinson, 6 ½ guineas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve, Colonel Lowry, Tyrone Committee, 7¾ guineas; Mr P McGillan, 7½ guineas; the Marquis of Waterford, 8½ guineas; very highly commended, Mr John McKay - Mr P McCullough, 7½ guineas; Co Antrim Committee, 4 guineas; and County Antrim Committee, 6½ guineas.

David McArthur relaxes during the Garvagh Old Tyme Show in September 2009. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Class 3 for the best pen of five Blackface ewes, suitable for ram breeding. First and second prize, Mr S F Henderson, who sold to Mr A Black at 14 guineas.

Third prize, Mr J B Killen, who sold to Mr Isaac Aiken at 5¾ guineas. Reserve, Mr S J Mann, to Mr Samuel McKeag at 6½ guineas.

The sale opened up slowly with the first few consignments of very moderate types, but with the advent of Mr David Gibson’s lot business brightened up and the sales proceeded fast and steady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium rams were in good demand with good types realising from 5 to 20 guineas, and, “considering the backward state of the sheep trade generally”, prices were highly satisfactory.

Tractor pals Harry Robinson and Thompson Stirling pictured at the Old Tyme Show which was held in Garvagh, Co Londonderry, in September 2009. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia

The judge expressed his opinion that, having been present at both Lanark and Perth, Northern Ireland breeders had a much better sale.

Mr Hugh Dales, the chief inspector of the Ministry of Agriculture, was present at annual show and passed a large number of rams for premiums.

The Reverend R J McIlmoyle also attended in his capacity of secretary throughout the two days, and Mr R J Allam and Mr Raymond Allam officiated alternately as auctioneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potato tariff question: Ongoing discussions in Glasgow has been addressing a general 10% import tariff on potatoes under the Import Duties Act 1932.

Mr David Wright, secretary of the UFU, who attended the congress in Scotland told the News Letter: “We do not think that the farthing per lb tax which would have to be paid, should our resolution take effect, would be a serious amount to the consumer, and we ask that moderate amount so that the farmers will not be selling at ruinous prices.”

“They have,” he went on, “a very heavy home crop. Seven hundred thousand tons of potatoes have been imported in the last seven months, and has prevented us from clearing out our early stocks in Great Britain. Those early stocks, which had they been cleared would have produced from four to five tons an acre, has now grown to 10 to 12 tons. That fact has aggravated the situation and, combined with the enormously increased acreage, provides more than enough for the needs of Great Britain for the coming season.”

He concluded: “Prices are likely to remain low and the advantages of our proposed methods will not be felt until next year.”