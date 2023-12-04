Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association hold annual dinner and presentation of trophies

The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association held their annual dinner and presentation of trophieson Saturday 2 December in the Ross Park Hotel, Kells, where a great night was had by all.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin welcomed everyone and thanked the hotel for a lovely meal. He then called upon his wife Deirdre to hand over the trophies.

Border Leicester Section

Rev RJ McIlmoye MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Reps of Sam Agnew.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Hanna with his mother Maimie with their Trophies they received at the URBA dinner and presentation of awards in Ross Park Hotel. (Pic: URBA)

Challenge Cup– Reps of Sam Agnew.

Allam Cup – George Knox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Thompson & Son Tankard for the Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew.

Shearling Cup for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – Reps of Sam Agnew.

Mark Smyth URBA secretary, Stephen Wallace URBA Border Leicester chairman, Deirdre and Thomas Harkin, URBA Blackface chairman, Jacob Hanna and URBA president Harold Dickey being presented with their J Thompson & Sons tankards. (Pic: URBA)

Jacob Horner Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – George Knox.

Thompson Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – Stephen Wallace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anderson Cup for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – Reps Of Sam Agnew.

Farming Life Award for the Top Priced Sheep – Reps of Sam Agnew.

Mark Smyth receiving his awards from URBA Blackface chairman Thomas Harkin and his wife Deirdre with URBA president Harold Dickey. (Pic: URBA)

Sir Robert Anderson Cup for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – Stephen Wallace.

McKee Salver Tray for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Hydebank Wood College.

Blackface Section

Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth.

RBA secretaries Mark and Sonya Smyth at the URBA dinner and presentation of awards. (Pic: URBA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rev. R.J. Mcilmoyle (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Russell Smyth.

J.B. Kirkpatrick Perpetual Bowl – Russell Smyth.

Joe Smyth Memorial Cup – Russell Smyth.

J Thompson & Sons Tankard, Champion Shearling – Russell Smyth.

Mcmurtry Perpetual Challenge Cup – Tom Adams.

J.A. Mcclelland & Sons (AUTS) Ltd Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion – Tom Adams.

Gerard and Rosie Breslin with their awards at the URBA dinner and presentation of awards. (Pic: URBA)

Samuel White Memorial Challenge Cup, Best Pair of Shearlings – Gary Watson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Parkmore Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Russell Smyth.

Ulster Wools Farm Suppliers Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Russell Smyth.

The John Thompson Cup, Champion Ram Lamb – Gerard Breslin.

J. Thompson & Sons Tankard For The Champion Lamb – Gerard Breslin.

Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion Ram Lamb – Stuart Adams.

The Coleman Perpetual Challenge Shield – Stuart Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alexander C. Gibson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Billy Grant.

U.R.B.A. Rose Bowl For The Overall Champion Of Champions – Gerard Breslin.

Halfway House Bar Rose Bowl For The Reserve Champion Of Champions – Russell Smyth.