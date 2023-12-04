Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association hold annual dinner and presentation of trophies
Blackface Chairman Thomas Harkin welcomed everyone and thanked the hotel for a lovely meal. He then called upon his wife Deirdre to hand over the trophies.
Border Leicester Section
Rev RJ McIlmoye MBE Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Reps of Sam Agnew.
Challenge Cup– Reps of Sam Agnew.
Allam Cup – George Knox.
J Thompson & Son Tankard for the Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew.
Shearling Cup for the Best Shearling Ram or Shearling Ewe – Reps of Sam Agnew.
Jacob Horner Memorial Cup for the Reserve Champion – George Knox.
Thompson Memorial Cup for the Best Group of 3 Ram Lambs – Stephen Wallace.
Anderson Cup for the Best Shearling Ewe or Ewe Lamb – Reps Of Sam Agnew.
Farming Life Award for the Top Priced Sheep – Reps of Sam Agnew.
Sir Robert Anderson Cup for the Balmoral Border Leicester Champion – Stephen Wallace.
McKee Salver Tray for the Balmoral Border Leicester Reserve Champion – Hydebank Wood College.
Blackface Section
Perpetual Challenge Cup – Russell Smyth.
Rev. R.J. Mcilmoyle (MBE) Memorial Perpetual Trophy – Russell Smyth.
J.B. Kirkpatrick Perpetual Bowl – Russell Smyth.
Joe Smyth Memorial Cup – Russell Smyth.
J Thompson & Sons Tankard, Champion Shearling – Russell Smyth.
Mcmurtry Perpetual Challenge Cup – Tom Adams.
J.A. Mcclelland & Sons (AUTS) Ltd Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion – Tom Adams.
Samuel White Memorial Challenge Cup, Best Pair of Shearlings – Gary Watson.
The Parkmore Perpetual Challenge Cup, Group of 5 Shearlings – Russell Smyth.
Ulster Wools Farm Suppliers Cup, Group of 5 Irish Bred Shearlings – Russell Smyth.
The John Thompson Cup, Champion Ram Lamb – Gerard Breslin.
J. Thompson & Sons Tankard For The Champion Lamb – Gerard Breslin.
Perpetual Challenge Cup, Reserve Champion Ram Lamb – Stuart Adams.
The Coleman Perpetual Challenge Shield – Stuart Adams.
Alexander C. Gibson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup – Billy Grant.
U.R.B.A. Rose Bowl For The Overall Champion Of Champions – Gerard Breslin.
Halfway House Bar Rose Bowl For The Reserve Champion Of Champions – Russell Smyth.
Border Leicester secretary, Sonya Smyth, then presented Deirdre with a bouquet of flowers and Blackface secretary Mark Smyth conducted an auction. Thomas then thanked everyone for attending.