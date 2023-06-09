The Declaration of Independence is on loan to the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) from The National Archives (UK) and features as a centre-point of an Ulster-Scots exhibition.

The exhibition has been brought about as a result of a partnership between the Ulster-Scots Agency and PRONI and highlights the role of Ulster-Scots people in the American Declaration of Independence.

In April Joe Kennedy III, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs officially opened the exhibition and said: “...the contribution that your forefathers made to the traditions and values of the United States is profound. I want to thank the Public Record Office and the Ulster-Scots Agency, organisations that preserve our shared history for future generations. It is through moments like this and these documents that we commit ourselves to the values and the ties that united us in the first place.”

The launch event was also attended by Northern Ireland Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Caine, whose team played a key role in securing the loan of the Declaration.

The Declaration of Independence on display is of a type known as a Dunlap Broadside, which were the original declarations printed on 4 July 1776 for distribution across the 13 American Colonies. Of around 200 printed, only 26 survive today.

The Dunlap Broadside bears the name of two Ulster-Scots, Charles Thomson, the Secretary of the Continental Congress, who was born in Upperlands near Maghera; and John Dunlap, born in Strabane, the printer who the document is named after. The only other name on the document is that of John Hancock, President of the Continental Congress.

The exhibition is important as a celebration of the Ulster-Scots greatest achievement – helping to establish the United States of America. The Ulster-Scots Agency and PRONI would like as many people as possible to visit the exhibition - to be a part of this historical moment and unique opportunity to see a rare artefact up close.

