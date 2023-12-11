It’s top honours for Ulster University student Amy List who has been named as the worthy recipient of The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s 2023 ‘Sports Nutrition Award’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Awarded to the student who achieves the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, the Sports Nutrition Award is a partnership between the Dairy Council NI and the School of Sport at UlsterUniversity, celebrating the sports and exercise nutritionists of the future and encouraging excellence in the field.

Speaking about the award, Amy commented: “I’m so happy to be this year’s winner and I just want to say a big thank you to all the Life and Health Science staff at Ulster University who have given me so much help and support during my Master’s degree, and made it enjoyable too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award was announced at the Dairy Council’s 2023 Sports Nutrition Seminar.

Ulster University student Amy List. (Pic supplied by Aiken PR)

​UU Course Director Dr Andrea McNeilly added: “Congratulations to Amy on a very well-deserved award after all of her sustained work and effort whilst completing her MSc (with distinction).

“As a teaching team, we wish Amy all the best as she embarks on her career in sport and exercise nutrition, where we are sure she will continue to excel.”

Commenting on the award, Ian Stevenson, Dairy Council ChiefExecutive, said: “Working with the School of Sport in giving this award, our aim is to encourage excellence in both research and the education of tomorrow’s sports and exercise nutritionists.