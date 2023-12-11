Ulster student tops list for Dairy Council Sports Nutrition Award
Awarded to the student who achieves the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition, the Sports Nutrition Award is a partnership between the Dairy Council NI and the School of Sport at UlsterUniversity, celebrating the sports and exercise nutritionists of the future and encouraging excellence in the field.
Speaking about the award, Amy commented: “I’m so happy to be this year’s winner and I just want to say a big thank you to all the Life and Health Science staff at Ulster University who have given me so much help and support during my Master’s degree, and made it enjoyable too.”
The award was announced at the Dairy Council’s 2023 Sports Nutrition Seminar.
UU Course Director Dr Andrea McNeilly added: “Congratulations to Amy on a very well-deserved award after all of her sustained work and effort whilst completing her MSc (with distinction).
“As a teaching team, we wish Amy all the best as she embarks on her career in sport and exercise nutrition, where we are sure she will continue to excel.”
Commenting on the award, Ian Stevenson, Dairy Council ChiefExecutive, said: “Working with the School of Sport in giving this award, our aim is to encourage excellence in both research and the education of tomorrow’s sports and exercise nutritionists.
“I would like to congratulate Amy and very much look forward to seeing how her career develops, and she and her fellow students flourish in the field.”