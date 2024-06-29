Ulster Wool announces investment in NexGen Tree Shelters to propel Wool-Based Tree Guards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Wool has announced a strategic investment by its parent company, British Wool, in NexGen Tree Shelters Ltd., a pioneering company specialising in bio and environmentally degradable tree shelters, hedging and vole guards made from wool.

The investment will enable NexGen to commence full production of its eco-friendly tree shelters, which have undergone extensive development and testing since winning the Innovation in Wool award in 2020.

This strategic partnership aims to transition NexGen’s innovative products from development to market, enhancing sustainability, eliminating single-use plastics and driving demand for wool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NexGen has committed to sourcing wool through British Wool’s collective marketing scheme under which Ulster Wool operates. Additionally, British Wool will secure a seat on the Board of NexGen, ensuring close collaboration and alignment of goals.

Tree guards. (Pic: Freelance)

Andrew Hogley, CEO at Ulster Wool, commented: “We are delighted to partner with NexGen and support the company in bringing this innovative, new wool-based product to market.

“NexGen tree shelters will take single use plastic out of the environment and have the potential to drive significant demand for undervalued wool types over the medium to long-term.”

Gary Hurlstone, Founder of NexGen Tree Shelters, added: “This is an exciting partnership for the company and will allow us to progress to the full production of our innovative products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have so much interest in the product from a variety of sources and can’t wait to start seeing our wool tree shelters all over the UK and in international markets.”

Andrew Hogley, Chief Executive Officer. (Pic: Freelance)

This investment not only underscores Ulster Wool’s commitment to sustainability, but also promises to create value for its members by opening new markets for their wool.

The introduction of environmentally friendly tree shelters marks a pivotal development in sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.