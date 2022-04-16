Ulster Wool invites sheep farmers to Depot
Ulster Wool is calling on all sheep farmers, shearers and industry partners wanting to gain a greater understanding of how Ulster Wool grades, sells and promotes their wool to visit their Depot Open Day being held during May.
The open day will be an opportunity to have a guided tour of the grading depot covering all aspects from intake, grading and packing wool. This will also be an ideal opportunity for sheep farmers to meet their local Board Member, Regional Committee Member, Depot Staff and members of the Ulster Wool Executive team. Information will be available on the recovering wool market, prices, shearing training and the exciting developments on driving front end demand and promoting the benefits of wool to consumers.
Jayne Harkness-Bones, Joint Depot Manger at Ulster Wool said; “Many farmers don’t get the opportunity to see what goes on in our depot or what we are doing to promote and maximize their returns as farmer members. The open day will be an opportunity to visit our depot and learn more about what is happening within Ulster Wool and the wool sector.”
Date: Thursday 5th May 2022. Venue: Ulster Wool, 20, Tirgracy Road, Muckamore, Antrim, BT41 4PS, 10am – 3pm Schedule: Depot Tour, Wool Presentation & Packing Demonstration, Identify the Breed Competition,
Information will also be available on prices, shearing training and consumer marketing activity, Hot meat sandwiches served from 12.30pm