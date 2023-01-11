Ulster Wool and the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster have enjoyed a strong relationship and collaborated in many different areas over the years, including the YFC training offer.

The course will be over two days, covering all the essential aspects of achieving a successful shearing season, including health and safety, the use of shearing equipment and hands-on shearing practice to develop your technique.

This Ulster Wool offer is open to YFC members who have not previously attended an Ulster Wool shearing course. The exclusive price YFC members will pay for this training offer is £87.50 (plus VAT) – the normal cost for this course would be £175 plus VAT.

As in previous years, Ulster Wool is offering young farmers an opportunity to attend a beginner shearing course, enabling YFC members to work towards a Blue Seal award.

Excellent fleece presentation starts at shearing, but the work of the wool handler is equally important, ensuring the wool is presented correctly and to a high standard. Ulster Wool is extending its training offer for YFC members to participate in its wool handling course. This one-day course will be delivered by a competitive wool handler at a discounted price of only £60 plus VAT.

Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC, said: “I had always wanted to complete an Ulster Wool shearing course and, when I found about the 50 per cent discount through Young Farmers, I was even more keen. I already knew the basics of shearing sheep and the course allowed me to improve my technique and overall helped my speed while also staying clean.

“A couple of weeks after the course, I won the novice young farmer sheep shearing competition at Balmoral Show - I wouldn’t have been able to do this without going on the course. There were others on the course that didn’t know how to shear sheep at all and through the two-day course, improved significantly. By the end they were able to hold and shear a sheep without assistance.

“The cost of the course has more than paid off throughout the year when I was able to go and shear sheep for other people.”

To register your interest before the 31 March closing date, please contact: Hayley Sloan via email, [email protected]

For any group booking, please contact Richard at Ulster Wool on Tel. 01274 688666 or email [email protected]