Ulster Wool launches 2022 shearing and wool handling courses - How to book your place

For more than two decades, Ulster Wool has provided four stages of shearing certificates, enabling shearers to safely and effectively shear wool.

Training the next generation of shearers and wool handlers remains a key focus, with much interest shown in the courses during 2021.

And, from this year, training from bronze to gold on Ulster Wool’s courses will be accredited by Highfield.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those booking courses will be using Ulster Wool’s new online system, which is easier to use and navigate.

As in previous years, Ulster Wool launched its exclusive training offer for young farmers back in January, providing an opportunity for YFCU members who have not previously attended an Ulster Wool course to work towards a Blue Seal.

Any interested YFCU member should get in touch before the 31 March closing date.

Shearing Manager at Ulster Wool, Richard Schofield, commented: “We are, once again, delighted to be launching our shearing and wool handling courses this year and look forward, through our new partnership with Highfield, in offering Ulster Wool accredited courses.

“Supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers is crucial as we continue to work in partnership with key stakeholders in supporting the Northern Ireland shearing sector.”

How to book

To book on a course, visit https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-onlineAlternatively, for more information, contact Jayne Harkness-Bones on Tel 028 9446 2131, or via email at [email protected], Willie Jones on 07581081645 or Richard Schofield on 07966 291618.